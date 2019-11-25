Bonnie Greer says she hopes impeachment of Donald Trump will purge US politics

The Chicago native - who has lived in the UK since the 1980s - said she believes many Americans are living in fear under the Trump regime.

But the American-British playwright, novelist and critic said she thinks the billionaire former reality TV star will be impeached despite support from Trump's base, which she likened to "a cult".

"I think there are people who are frightened," she told Independent.ie.

"But maybe the country is getting an enema," she said of the current impeachment proceedings against Trump that she hopes will purge the country of the current malaise under the Trump administration.

"It needs to be cleaned out. I think the US needs to grow up and it is starting to," she said.

She made the comments ahead of a sold-out appearance at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Monday night, where she discussed the impact of Brexit on Ireland and Ireland's relationship with the US and other issues with RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

She made headlines in the Irish media and around the world last month after an interview on the BBC’s ‘Question Time’ programme in October when she said that the UK "owes Ireland nothing" in terms of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

"Often at times, I hear people talking about Ireland as if this country (UK) owns Ireland. Ireland owes this country nothing. Ireland owes this country no concessions, it owes it no quarter, it owes it nothing,” she said.

Ms Greer said she had no idea of how welcome her comments were by the Irish living in the UK and here, but she said she's been delighted by the 'warm' response by the Irish.

She said the false narrative that "the Irish have nothing to fear" over Brexit is "a colonial attitude" that needs to be addressed.

"You kind of feel there's an undercurrent of 'we want to do what we want to do," she said.

"That's why I said what I said - you can't push Ireland around," she said.

Online Editors