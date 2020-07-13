A body has been found at the California lake where former Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing, police have said.

The 33-year-old disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

A rescue mission was launched but less than 24 hours later police said Rivera, best known for playing high school cheerleader Santana on musical comedy series Glee, was presumed dead.

A body was found on Monday, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boat that was rented by Naya Rivera (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The boat that was rented by Naya Rivera (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Recovery is in progress and a news conference will take place later.

Rivera is feared to have drowned at Lake Piru, which is a popular spot for swimmers about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.

Her son, Josey Hollis, was found asleep and wearing a life jacket on the boat, with his mother nowhere to be seen.

He told police he had seen her disappear beneath the surface.

CCTV from the dock shows her rented boat departing at about 1pm and it was later found drifting in the northern area of the lake at around 4pm.

Investigators had stressed the many difficulties posed by the search, including strong currents, dangerous underwater debris and visibility of 1ft-2ft.

