Bloomberg poised to join race for presidency

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is making plans to enter the Democratic presidential primary campaign this week, a reflection of anxiety among party elites about the unsettled field of current contenders.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is making plans to enter the Democratic presidential primary campaign this week, a reflection of anxiety among party elites about the unsettled field of current contenders.

Mr Bloomberg, who as one of the world's richest men would bring significant financial resources to his own campaign but also inflame the populist wing of the party, plans to file paperwork. He has been calling top party officials to let them know of his plans and could make an announcement as early as next week.

The move marks a major reversal for Mr Bloomberg, who announced in March that he would not run for president, and also serves as a public rebuke of the performance so far of former vice president Joe Biden, who has attempted to build a coalition of the same moderate Democrats that Mr Bloomberg would court.

One of the driving reasons Mr Bloomberg decided against joining the race earlier this year - he announced his decision seven weeks before Mr Biden entered - was his view that Mr Biden was too formidable a contender. But in the months since, Mr Biden has been underwhelming, remaining among the race's leaders but halting in his debate performances and stumbling over raising the tens of millions necessary to mount a strong campaign.

Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson would not take on Mr Biden personally in confirming the billionaire's plans but did allude to questions about the field. "We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated," Mr Wolfson said. "But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that."

Concern is also rippling through the Democratic Party over the others at the top of the candidate pile. The liberal policy positions advanced by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are seen by many as unpalatable in general election contests in the states expected to determine the winner. Mr Sanders's health is also an issue after his October heart attack.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has attracted attention and raised substantial money, but he has little support among African-Americans, one of the party's most important constituencies.

Mr Bloomberg has been outspoken in his opposition to Ms Warren's and Mr Sanders's intentions to raise taxes on the extremely wealthy like himself, and on Thursday they returned the ill sentiments.

"The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared," Mr Sanders wrote on Twitter after news of Bloomberg's possible entry became public.

"Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg!" Ms Warren tweeted, providing a link to the impacts her policies would have on billionaires. She also sent out a fundraising email saying "the wealthy and well connected are scared".

It is still possible that Mr Bloomberg would not ultimately enter the race, but he is taking steps to ensure he will be on the ballot.

The Democratic field has winnowed recently from two dozen to 16, but Mr Bloomberg's decision could also open the door to other announcements. Former attorney general Eric Holder Jr has not ruled out a possible entry, nor has the party's 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton. Oprah Winfrey, an early backer of Barack Obama, has repeatedly begged Disney chief executive Bob Iger to jump into the race, but he has so far been unwilling.

"His getting in the race is certainly going to stimulate thought and provocations that weren't there before," former senator Harry Reid said of Mr Bloomberg. "Bloomberg doesn't do things halfway," Mr Reid added. "He's going to stir up some conversation."

(© Washington Post)

Irish Independent