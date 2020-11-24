Blinken to get the nod for secretary of state role

Top pick: Antony Blinken – a fluent French speaker who studies in Paris – compared Brexit to a dog being reversed over by the car it has caught. Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero

Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state, a veteran adviser who called Brexit a “total mess” and compared Britain leaving the EU to a dog being run over by a car.

With the president-elect’s administration taking shape, he also announced John Kerry, the Democrat presidential nominee in 2004, as his climate adviser.

Jake Sullivan, a former Rhodes scholar at the University of Oxford, will be national security adviser.

Mr Blinken (58) and Mr Sullivan (43) previously worked as advisers to Mr Biden when he was vice-president, and have been described as his “brains trust” on foreign policy.

It signalled the president-elect’s intention to fill his cabinet with officials who served alongside him in Barack Obama’s administration.

Mr Blinken was in the room when footage of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden was beamed live to Mr Obama and officials.

Mr Obama said: “You’re seeing a team develop that I have great confidence in.”

The former president called Mr Blinken “outstanding, smart, gracious, a skilled diplomat, well regarded around the world”.

Mr Biden’s choice of Mr Blinken is also an indication of how starkly different his view of post-Brexit Britain may be to that of Donald Trump.

Mr Blinken is a fluent French speaker who studied in Paris. He offered his scathing assessment of Brexit on a podcast in March last year.

At the time, Theresa May was trying to force her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament.

“This is not just the dog that caught the car,” Mr Blinken said. “This is the dog that caught the car, and the car goes into reverse, and runs over the dog. And it’s a total mess.”

Mr Blinken went on to criticise the “generational aspect” of Brexit.

He said: “You have so many young Brits who feel like they have had the rug pulled out from under them. And they feel their elders have done something to them that they will regret.”

He also said maintaining the Good Friday Agreement would be “certainly a heck of a lot tougher” after Brexit.

He has been called a “diplomat’s diplomat”. He has been a critic of Mr Trump’s America First foreign policy, arguing that “big problems” do not have “unilateral solutions”.

He has vowed to re-engage the US in multilateral agreements, including the Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear deal, and the World Health Organisation.

Mr Blinken has indicated that much of his focus would be on corralling allies to stop China’s spreading influence, while also working with the country on global issues including climate change.

The president-elect appears to be delivering on promises of diversity in his cabinet. Michele Flournoy was in contention to become the first female US defence secretary and Mr Biden announced Alejandro Mayorkas as his nominee to be the first Hispanic homeland security secretary.

He picked Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is black, as US Ambassador to the United Nations, and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence.

Ron Klain, Mr Biden’s choice as White House chief of staff, told ABC’S This Week that the first Biden cabinet picks would come as soon as today.

Mr Biden said last week he had settled on a treasury secretary.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen is believed to be the top candidate in Democratic and monetary policy circles.

Mr Biden is due to take office on January 20.

