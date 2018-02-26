Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa Cosby dies aged 44
Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died, according to a spokesman for the comedian.
Andrew Wyatt confirmed that Ms Cosby died in Massachusetts from renal disease but provided no other details.
In a statement, Mr Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time.
Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.
Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992.
Online Editors