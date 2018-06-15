Bill Cosby ousts his legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defence attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

Mr Wyatt would not say why the change was made.

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, did not immediately return a message.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing on September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.