News North America

Friday 15 June 2018

Bill Cosby ousts his legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Bill Cosby leaves court after he was found guilty (Matt Slocum/AP)
Bill Cosby leaves court after he was found guilty (Matt Slocum/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Bill Cosby has ousted his high-powered defence team just months after his conviction of sexual assault.

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defence attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, did not immediately return a message.

Mr Wyatt would not say why the change was made.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing on September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

The 80-year-old comedian has been on house arrest since his conviction in April.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News