Bill Clinton says he regrets encouraging Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons

Former US President Bill Clinton says he regrets his role in persuading Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in 1994 – which otherwise may have been a deterrent to Russia’s invasion of the country almost 30 years later.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Mr Clinton said Russia may not have invaded Ukraine if it still had a nuclear deterrent.

"I feel a personal stake because I got them [Ukraine] to agree to give up their nuclear weapons. And none of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons," he said.

Mr Clinton signed a tripartite agreement with the-then presidents of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, and Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, to eliminate strategic nuclear weapons stationed in Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The US also signed an agreement the same year in which Russia also promised to respect Ukraine as a sovereign nation – a promise it broke 20 years later when Russia annexed Crimea.

"I knew that President Putin did not support the agreement President Yeltsin made never to interfere with Ukraine's territorial boundaries - an agreement he made because he wanted Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons,” Mr Clinton said.

"They (Ukraine) were afraid to give them up because they thought that's the only thing that protected them from an expansionist Russia. When it became convenient to him, President Putin broke it and first took Crimea. And I feel terrible about it because Ukraine is a very important country."

He added that the West must continue to support Ukraine until a peaceful solution is found.

"I think what Mr Putin did was very wrong, and I believe Europe and the United States should continue to support Ukraine. There may come a time when the Ukrainian government believes that they can think of a peace agreement they could live with, but I don't think the rest of us should cut and run on them."

Mr Clinton made the comments as part of a wide-ranging interview on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and his role in the 11th hour negotiations. He revealed how he was woken up twice in the middle of the night to discuss the impending peace deal with US negotiator George Mitchell, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

When he found out a deal had been brokered, he said: “I said a prayer of gratitude. I was so happy.”