| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Bill Clinton says he regrets encouraging Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons

Former US President Bill Clinton Expand

Close

Former US President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton

Allison Bray

Former US President Bill Clinton says he regrets his role in persuading Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in 1994 – which otherwise may have been a deterrent to Russia’s invasion of the country almost 30 years later.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Mr Clinton said Russia may not have invaded Ukraine if it still had a nuclear deterrent.

Most Watched

Privacy