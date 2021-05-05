| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bill and Melinda Gates latest to join the billionaires’ divorce club – but who else has been involved in big-money separations?

Bill and Melinda Gates at the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honour in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. Photo: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/AFP Expand
Bill and Melinda Gates. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Bill and Melinda Gates at the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honour in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates at the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honour in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. Photo: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/AFP

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. Photo: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/AFP

Bill and Melinda Gates. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

/

Bill and Melinda Gates at the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honour in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

BILL Gates’ split from his wife of 27 years looks set to become the world’s most expensive divorce as they divide up their eye-watering €130bn fortune.

The super-rich couple first met in 1987, the same year that the Microsoft founder became the world’s youngest billionaire at the age of 31.

Most Watched

Privacy