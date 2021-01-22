Biden warns US deaths to exceed 500,000 as he declares war on Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci gets his first dose of the Moderna jab last December. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Reuters

Joe Biden likened America’s struggle against Covid-19 to a war yesterday as he warned deaths in the US were “likely to exceed 500,000” next month.

The virus has killed 405,000 people and infected more than 24 million in the United States – the highest numbers anywhere in the world.

The new president announced a blitz of new policies and vowed to be led by “science, not politics”.

In an address to the nation on his first full day as president, Mr Biden said: “We’re in a national emergency and it’s time we treated it like one.”

He announced that anyone flying into the US will soon be required to take a Covid-19 test before take-off and to quarantine once they arrived in the US.

Mr Biden unveiled a new national strategy for rolling out the vaccines as his top coronavirus adviser expressed shock at the poor plan inherited from Donald Trump’s team.

The president signed a slew of executive orders with the cameras rolling as he said every state would have a “point person” at the US government to ensure better cooperation. One of the orders told people to wear face masks on planes, buses, trains and at airports.

He urged Americans to wear masks for the next 99 days, calling it a “patriotic” act and saying 50,000 lives could be saved by April if the plea was followed.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” Mr Biden said, noting that the 400,000 US deaths from Covid-19 exceeds the number of Americans killed in the Second World War.

It was one of a number of stark warnings to America about the state of the challenge ahead – a contrast to Mr Trump’s often repeated comment that the virus would one day “disappear”.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Mr Biden warned at one point, saying that it would be “months” before a majority of Americans were vaccinated.

“History’s going to measure whether we’re up to the task. The health of the nation is literally at stake. It’s not hyperbole. It’s going to take months for us to turn things around. Let me be clear: we will get through this, we will get through this pandemic. Help is on the way,” he said.

Mr Biden called the Trump administration’s efforts to roll out the vaccines approved in recent months a “dismal failure”.

The 78-year-old said his coronavirus strategy would be based on “truth, not denial” and repeatedly stressed “science”, not politics, would dictate decisions.

He also said his administration would “always be honest and transparent with you about the good news and the bad”, adding: “We will level with you when we make a mistake. We’ll straight up say what happened.”

There was also a recommitment of the Democrat campaign target to get 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in the White House.

Earlier Mr Biden’s top coronavirus advisers publicly pointed the finger of blame at his predecessor for what was called a substandard plan for rolling out the vaccine.

Jeff Zients, Mr Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said: “What we’re inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined.”



He said they had discovered there was “no coordinated national effort” on rolling out the vaccines, adding: “It’s been all breakthrough and no follow-through.”

About 16.5 million vaccine doses had been administered by January 20 – which is 20 million short of the goal by the end of 2020.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official who was publicly maligned by Mr Trump, was placed front and centre of the US government response again.

Dr Fauci delivered a speech to the World Health Organisation yesterday after Mr Biden used his executive powers to return the US to the body. He said Mr Biden’s administration would join WHO-led efforts to equitably distribute vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics across the globe.

Dr Fauci said: “I join my fellow representatives in thanking the World Health Organisation for its role in leading the global public health response to this pandemic, under trying circumstances.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

