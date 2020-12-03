Biden vows to reinstate ‘dreamers’ protection

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to immediately reinstate the federal programme that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States when they were children, a group known as “dreamers”.

His opponents are already trying to stop him. Biden was vice president when President Barack Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme in 2012, allowing those who passed a background check, pursued their studies and paid fees to obtain work permits and stay in the United States.

More than 640,000 immigrants are enrolled in the programme. President Donald Trump has called the scheme an “illegal amnesty” and has tried to end it, largely because Obama enacted it without congressional approval.

Courts blocked Trump from stifling DACA, but the legal battles surrounding the programme are far from over.

Biden called Trump’s attempt to wipe out DACA “cruel and counterproductive”, and says he also will push for citizenship for ‘dreamers’ and their families – which is what immigrants say they want.

“Dreamers are Americans,” Biden tweeted in June, amid the presidential campaign. “But Trump’s ripped away the hard-won protections of DACA recipients, throwing their lives into upheaval. It’s unacceptable, and on day one of my presidency I will protect them from deportation and send a bill to Congress.”

Although DACA recipients arrived as children, most are now in their 20s, with jobs as doctors, lawyers and software engineers, and many are seeking permanent legal status for themselves and their families.

“Let us be clear, protecting DACA is the floor, not the ceiling, for what Biden must do,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, a DACA recipient from Mexico and executive director for ‘United We Dream’, an advocacy group, said at a recent news conference.

But pushing a citizenship bill through what could be a Republican-held Senate will be challenging, and Biden’s opponents are using the federal courts to try to stop him from restoring DACA.

Attorney generals in Texas and several other states are urging a federal judge in the border city of Brownsville to declare DACA unlawful and clear the way for an “orderly wind down” during the next two years. They said the programme infuses the job market with workers who compete with Americans for work and burdens states with health-care and education costs.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen, a Republican appointee who has signalled in the past that DACA is probably unlawful, has scheduled a hearing for December 22.

“Whatever its policy merits, DACA is clearly unlawful, as this court has already held,” prosecutors wrote in an October court filing. Advocates counter that DACA recipients pay millions of dollars in taxes, own homes and fill critical jobs, such as thousands of health-care workers who care for covid-19 patients.

The US Supreme Court has not ruled on the legality of the programme, but in June the court found that the Trump administration had not properly considered the impact of rescinding DACA in 2017, ordering the administration to start over.

