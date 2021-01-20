Biden ushers in era of change as key Trump policies are to be swept away ‘within hours’

New era: Joe Biden, pictured in Delaware yesterday, has pledged to reverse Donald Trump’s key policies. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Joe Biden will sweep away some of Donald Trump’s most controversial policies hours after taking office today as he is sworn in as America’s 46th president.

After assuming power at noon, Mr Biden will sign around a dozen executive orders and other presidential actions.

He is expected to remove Mr Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban ” limiting immigration from mainly Muslim-majority countries and sign America back up to the Paris climate agreement.

Mr Trump yesterday said in a farewell statement that the country should “pray” for the incoming administration to have “success in keeping America safe and prosperous”.

However he did not mention Mr Biden by name and hinted he still plans to pursue political ambitions, saying: “I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning”.

Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, his US vice-president who makes history by becoming the first woman to hold either of the top two US government positions, were due yesterday to hold a ceremony by the capital’s Lincoln Memorial remembering coronavirus victims, as the US death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 400,000.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris were to light candles commemorating those who died.

Much of Mr Biden’s focus will be on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and its knock-on economic impact in his first 100 days.

He hopes to get 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine distributed by the end of that period and encourage all Americans to wear face masks in public, while getting as many schools reopened as possible.

Mr Biden’s incoming treasury secretary Janet Yellen also yesterday indicated she could support reversing parts of Mr Trump’s flagship tax cut as the administration prepares major measures to boost the economy.

Such a move would need to be approved by the Senate, which is split 50 Democratic senators to 50 Republican senators, and Mrs Yellen suggested it would be looked at only once the pandemic eases.

An historic olive branch to the estimated 11 million migrants living in America without legal status is also expected to be announced, offering an eight-year path to US citizenship.

The policy blitz is an attempt not just to reverse what the Biden camp sees as the “gravest damages” of the Trump presidency but also tackle what they have dubbed the “four crises” he faces.

These were identified in a memo by Mr Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain as: the coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic crash, the challenge of climate change and racial injustice in America.

Mr Biden (78), who assumes office as the oldest ever elected US president, appeared overcome by emotion as he began the journey to Washington yesterday.

Giving a speech before leaving Delaware yesterday, Mr Biden showed tears and, paraphrasing James Joyce about Dublin, said: “When I die Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all the Bidens.”

