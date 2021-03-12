Biden uses speech to offer hope after a year of trauma

President Joe Biden, in his first prime-time address since taking office, sought to offer comfort and hope after a devastating year.

Mr Biden also sought to lay down a marker to reflect on his first 50 days in office.

It was last March 11 that then-president Donald Trump gave his own widely criticised Oval Office address, suspending travel from Europe while also telling Americans of the virus: “The risk is very, very low.”

Mr Biden attempted to mark the successful passage of the administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which he is scheduled to sign during a White House ceremony later today.

White House advisers believe the coronavirus response will be the determinative factor in the success of Mr Biden’s presidency, acknowledging his term will rise or fall on his team’s ability to get the virus under control and Americans back to work.

One aide said: “It’s a speech about where we’ve been, where we are and where we can be.”

Mr Biden is expected to travel to Pennsylvania next week and hold his first solo news conference of his presidency this month, as well as offer a joint address to Congress in the coming weeks, though a specific date has not yet been set.

The president’s top advisers have also been contemplating an additional speech before the congressional address, which would outline his vision and approach for the next steps in his presidency, providing indications of his upcoming priorities.

Administration officials are so optimistic about the relief package – which according to public opinion polls is popular with the majority of Americans – that they view their job less as pitching it to an already supportive public than explaining how Americans can access the various benefits.

“You don’t actually need to go sell this bill,” the aide said.

“It’s one of the few bills that has become more popular as it moved through Congress, not less. We don’t need to convince people that Americans need help; we need to tell them how they can get that help.”

A CNN survey found that 61pc of Americans supported the overall $1.9 trillion relief legislation, with a clear majority in favour of four major parts of the plan, including increasing child tax credits, expanding school funding, and injecting more money to state and local governments.

Mr Biden also has a 51pc overall approval rating, which is higher than Mr Trump’s 45pc at a similar time into his presidency but below where Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton stood at this point.

Republicans have criticised the plan as too costly and too sprawling, saying Mr Biden used it to push through liberal priorities that had little to do with combatting the coronavirus.

They have also criticised Mr Biden for not doing more outreach to Republicans, who voted unanimously in the House and Senate against the bill.



Republicans have also argued that Mr Biden is taking far too much credit for the success of vaccinations, saying the groundwork was laid before he took office.

“Democrats inherited a turning tide,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech on Tuesday.

“The vaccine trends and economic trends were in place before this bill was ever voted on, before this president was sworn in.

“But they’re determined to push to the front of the parade with this effort to push America to the left.”

Mr Biden was able to keep his party unified during the debate over the relief package, but that task could get more difficult depending on what legislation he chooses to pursue next.



Ahead of the speech, Mr Biden’s White House paused to assess the midway point to his first 100 days, the timeline on which many of his goals during the campaign were set.

His first two weeks were marked by signing executive orders, including re-entering the Paris climate accord, ending the ban on travel from majority-Muslim countries and reversing the ban on transgender people in the military.

He also rejoined the World Health Organisation, which has been co-ordinating the global response to the pandemic.