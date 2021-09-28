Biden receives booster as third dose of Pfizer shot approved

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin La

President Joe Biden received his Covid-19 booster shot yesterday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with pre-existing medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

The White House said Mr Biden (78), would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose. Mr Biden got his first shot on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

It was not immediately clear if the First Lady, who’s 70, would also receive the booster dose yesterday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer booster, Mr Biden told reporters: “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot.”

Mr Biden emerged as a champion of booster doses this summer, as the US experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible Delta variant.

While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators pointed to evidence from Israel and early studies in the US showing that protection against so-called breakthrough cases was vastly improved by a third dose of the Pfizer shot.

But the aggressive American push for boosters, before many poorer nations have been able to provide even a modicum of protection for their most vulnerable populations, has drawn the ire of the World Health Organisation and some aid groups, which have called on the US to pause third shots to free up supply for the global vaccination effort.

Mr Biden said last week that the US was purchasing another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine – for a total of one billion over the coming year – to donate to less well-off nations.

Vice President Kamala Harris (56) received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorised boosters – but they are expected to in the coming weeks.

Regulators are also expecting data about the safety of a booster for the Johnson & Johnson shot soon.