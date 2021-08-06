Biden offers ‘safe haven’ to residents from Hong Kong in US 

President Joe Biden made the move in response to Beijing’s crackdown on democracy. Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden yesterday offered a temporary “safe haven” to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory.

In a signed memo, Mr Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to implement a “deferral of removal” for up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents currently in the United States, citing “compelling foreign policy reasons”.

“Over the last year, China has continued its assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom and cracking down on freedom of the press,” Mr Biden said in the memo.

“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region.

“The United States will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong.”

The vast majority of Hong Kong residents currently in the US are expected to be eligible, according to a senior administration official, but some legal conditions apply, such as individuals not having been convicted of felonies.

The White House said in a statement that the move made clear the US “will not stand idly by as the PRC [the People’s Republic of China] breaks

its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community”.

Those eligible may also seek employment authorisation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

The measure is the latest in a series of actions Mr Biden has taken to address what his administration says is the erosion of the rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing’s control in 1997.

The US government last month applied more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong and issued an updated business advisory warning companies of risks of operating under the national security law, which China implemented last year to criminalise what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

Critics say the law facilitates a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and a free press in the territory, after Beijing agreed to allow considerable political autonomy for 50 years.

China retaliated against the US actions last month with its own sanctions on American individuals, including former US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

China’s embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the safe haven measure.

US lawmakers have sought legislation that would make it easier for people from Hong Kong to obtain US refugee status if they feared persecution after joining protests against China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US should accept people fleeing the Hong Kong crackdown.

“The PRC has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong’s institutions,” Mr Blinken said in a statement, noting that Chinese and Hong Kong authorities had arbitrarily delayed scheduled elections, disqualified lawmakers, undermined press freedom, and arrested more than 10,000 people. He added that the US was joining allies to offer the protection, in keeping with

the push to counter China in concert with likeminded partners.

Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab, writing on Twitter welcomed the “big-hearted decision” and said the UK was offering British Nationals (Overseas) in Hong Kong a path to citizenship.

Other countries, including Canada and Australia, have taken steps to facilitate Hong Kong immigration or permanent residency following Beijing’s crackdown.

The Biden administration’s move falls under the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) programme, which does not offer a pathway to citizenship but can be renewed indefinitely by a president.

In 2019, Congress created a path to citizenship for thousands of Liberians covered by the DED programme, due to armed conflict in that country, which immigration experts called the first legislation of its kind in nearly two decades.