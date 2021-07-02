Biden meets with families of Miami building collapse victims

US President Joe Biden speaks as he meets rescue teams and first responders on the building collapse in Surfside in Miami, Florida, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden has offered comfort to the grieving and federal support for the ongoing efforts to search for the missing after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building in Florida.

Mr Biden, responding to what appeared to be the deadliest calamity of his young presidency, also met with first responders hunting for survivors among the rubble in Surfside.

However, underscoring the dangers still present in the search, work was halted before the president arrived due to concerns about the stability of the section still standing.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing.

Hundreds of first responders and search-and-rescue personnel have been searching the rubble for potential signs of life. No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

“This is life and death,” Mr Biden said at a briefing by officials about the collapse. “We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference.”

The president said he believed the federal government has “the power to pick up 100pc of the cost” of the search and clean-up and urged the local officials to turn to Washington for assistance.

“You all know it, because a lot of you have been through it as well,” Mr Biden said.

“There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow. And so we’re not going anywhere.”

Mr Biden was briefed on the situation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat.

The mayor saluted the efforts to cross party lines in a time of “an unprecedented devastating disaster”.

Mr DeSantis, a rumoured Republican 2024 presidential candidate, said to Mr Biden that the “cooperation has been great”. The administration has “not only been supportive at the federal level, but we’ve had no bureaucracy”.

As Mr Biden pledged federal help and touted the bipartisan nature of the response, he touched Mr DeSantis’ hand to underscore the point.

“You know what’s good about this?” Mr Biden said. “It lets the nation know we can cooperate. That’s really important.”