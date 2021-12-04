Biden issues warning to Putin over Ukraine row ​​​​

Joe Biden has vowed to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian president Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine.

The US president said his administration is putting together a comprehensive set of initiatives to curb Russian aggression.

Mr Biden offered the measured warning to Mr Putin amid growing concern about a Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from the Kremlin.

“What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,” Mr Biden said.

There are signs the White House and the Kremlin are close to arranging a conversation next week between the two leaders.

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters arrangements had been made for a Putin-Biden call in the coming days, adding the date will be announced after Moscow and Washington finalise details.

Mr Biden did not detail what actions he was weighing, but Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who met US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Sweden on Thursday, said the US has threatened new sanctions.

Mr Lavrov suggested any sanctions would not prove effective.

“If the new ‘sanctions from hell’ come, we will respond,” he said. “We can’t fail to respond.”

Deep differences were on display during the Blinken-Lavrov meeting, with the Russia official claiming the West was “playing with fire” by denying Moscow a say in any further Nato expansion into countries of the former Soviet Union.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for Ukraine to join the military alliance, which holds out the promise of membership but has not set a timeline.

Mr Blinken this week said the US has “made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past”.

One sanction could be to cut off Russia from the Swift system of international payments. The European Parliament approved a non-binding resolution in April to cut off Russia from Swift if its troops entered Ukraine.

Such a move would go far toward blocking Russian businesses from the global financial system.

Western allies considered such a step in 2014 and 2015, during earlier Russian tensions over Ukraine. Then-Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev said it would be “a declaration of war”.