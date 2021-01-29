Biden faces first challenge in push to get more Americans health insurance cover

US President Biden’s first major challenge began yesterday as he sought to get more people health insurance in the middle of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

It is seen as his first move in fulfilling his pledge to push the US toward health coverage for all. He signed an executive order reopening the HealthCare.gov insurance markets, something the Trump administration refused to do.

It is understood he’ll also move to start reversing other Trump administration policies, including curbs on abortion counselling and work requirements for low-income people getting Medicaid.

It is regarded as more than a sweeping national rescue plan. President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package presents a first political examination of his new administration, of Democratic control of Congress and of the role of Republicans in a post-Trump political landscape.

For Mr Biden, the outcome will indicate the strength of his presidency, his “unity” agenda and whether, after decades of deal-making, he can still negotiate a hard bargain and drive it into law.

For House and Senate Democrats with the full sweep of power for the first time in a decade, drafting, amending and passing a recovery package will show Americans if they can lead the government through crisis.

And for Republicans, the final roll-call vote will indicate whether they plan to be constructive advocates of the minority party or just-say-no obstructionists without former president Donald Trump.

“This is an opportunity for the Democrats to put forward the things that people went to the polls, put them in office to do,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, an advocacy organisation. “It’s just really hard to speculate about failure,” he said. “It’s something that I think, you know, we really can’t face. So many of our communities are in dire straits.”

The immediate challenge is whether Mr Biden will be able to muscle bipartisan support in Congress, achieving a type of unifying moment he aspired to in his inaugural address, or if opposition from Republicans or even some from his own party will leave him few options but to jam it into law on a party-line vote.

The days and weeks ahead, against the backdrop of Mr Trump’s impeachment trial on a charge of inciting an insurrection with the US Capitol siege, will set the tone, tenor and parameters of what will be possible in Washington.

Success would give Mr Biden a signature accomplishment in his first 100 days in office by unleashing $400 billion to expand vaccinations and to reopen schools, $1,400 direct payments to households, and other priorities, including a gradual increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. It would establish his presidency as a force to be reckoned with.

Failure to deliver a deal that has widespread political and popular support would show the limits of Democrats’ reach, despite unified party control, and the power of Republicans poised to capitalise on any early stumbles in their efforts to regain control.

With an evenly divided Senate and a slim majority in the House, Democrats are operating as if they know they are borrowed time, rushing into the Biden era as if there is not a minute to waste.

There’s a bit of a carrot-stick strategy at work. The White House is meeting privately with bipartisan groups of politicians to develop a compromise proposal that could win robust support, while congressional Democrats warn they will proceed with or without Republicans. It has launched a full push deploying Mr Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and other top officials to talk with politicians while trying to gather public support in talks with a wide range of civic and economic leaders. But as yet it has resisted calls to embrace a smaller package that might be more likely to earn GOP backing.

“We are engaging with a range of voices – that’s democracy in action – we aren’t looking to split a package in two,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Thursday.

The first 100 days of a new administration and Congress are peak opportunities for legislating and precious moments to accomplish big things before midterm elections and campaigns draw partisan battle lines.

Online Editors