Biden demands Cuba release all anti-regime protesters

US President Joe Biden last night demanded Cuba release dozens of protesters arrested in the most widespread demonstrations against the Communist government in a generation.

With more than 100 demonstrators in jail and one person dead, pressure is mounting on Mr Biden to respond to the crackdown.

His administration said it was reviewing its policy on Cuba, before calling for the release of protesters rounded up by authorities and “disappeared”.

It came as the Cuban regime restored internet access following three days of interruptions. But access to social media and messaging apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remained blocked on 3G and 4G. Social media is the only way Cubans can access independent media, while messaging apps are their main means of communicating among themselves.

Web monitoring group NetBlocks reported disruptions from Monday in Cuba on major social media and communications platforms.

Mr Biden has been coming under intense pressure, mainly from Republicans, to respond to the protests. He was last night urged to launch cyber attacks against the Cuban regime and provide internet via satellite to the beleaguered population.

Lindsay Graham, the South Carolina senator, told Fox News that there should be fresh sanctions imposed against individuals and that America should launch cyber attacks against Cuba.

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has asked companies to explore the possibility of using satellites to provide internet coverage to Cubans.

Elsewhere in the state, Miami mayor Francis Suarez said the option of military air strikes “has to be explored”.

Protesters demanding change hold the Communist regime responsible for crippling the economy, mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic and censoring free speech.



Mr Biden has launched a review of Donald Trump’s restrictive Cuba policies. While president, Mr Trump banned flights from the US to all Cuban cities except Havana, reimposed economic sanctions on the island, and limited money transfers that Cuban Americans could send home.

Bernie Sanders, the left-wing senator from Vermont, said: “It’s long past time to end the unilateral US embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people.”

But Marco Rubio, a Republican senator, argued Mr Biden should make “a clear and unambiguous statement that the current US policies towards the regime implemented by the Trump administration will remain in place”.

Meanwhile, a Russian hacking group that recently claimed responsibility for one of the largest ransomware attacks in history has gone offline, prompting speculation that it was targeted by American law enforcement or the Kremlin.

REvil demanded $70m in return for data stolen during an attack this month that was believed to have affected more than 1,000 companies worldwide. It is also believed to have been behind a number of other major attacks earlier this year.

But its presence on the dark web has disappeared, after Mr Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last Friday to issue an ultimatum, warning that he would take “any necessary action” to defend American infrastructure.

When asked later by a reporter if he would take down the group’s servers if Mr Putin did not, Mr Biden said: “Yes.”

A National Security Council official later said that the US would soon retaliate against ransomware groups. “Some of them will be manifest and visible, some of them may not be. But we expect them to take place in the days and weeks ahead,” the official said.

John Hultquist, of Mandiant Threat Intelligence, said it was likely that REvil “suffered from the planned simultaneous takeover of its infrastructure”.



US Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement that envisions spending $3.5trn (€2.9trn) over the decade. This will pave the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programmes sought by Mr Biden.

The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Mr Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth.

