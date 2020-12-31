Biden casts Trump bid to combat pandemic a ‘travesty’

Plan: US President-elect Joe Biden takes off his face mask to deliver remarks on the US response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday cast President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as meagre and insufficient, as he vowed to fully use the federal government’s powers once inaugurated to speed the production and dispersal of vaccines and protective equipment.

Mr Biden said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of materials needed for the coronavirus vaccines.

The law, enacted in 1950, gives the president the power to compel companies to produce and distribute supplies. Mr Trump has invoked the act several times to increase the manufacturing of ventilators, among other items.

Mr Biden said that the Trump administration has yet to fully scale up testing – “that’s a travesty,” he said – and that its vaccine distribution efforts were also lagging behind what had been promised. Although federal officials initially promised to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of this year, only 11.5 million doses have been distributed by the federal government and only 20pc of those have been administered, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the current rate continues, Mr Biden said, it will “take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people”.

“The Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind, far behind,” Mr Biden said in a brief speech in Delaware. “As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should.”

Mr Biden’s incoming national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said some of Mr Trump’s political appointees have not shared vital information about the progress of the vaccine distribution with the transition team. Mr Trump responded to Mr Biden on Twitter by shifting blame to state officials, who he said are responsible for distribution.

“It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government,” he wrote. “We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states.” Mr Trump’s tweet underscored the deep differences between his approach and the one promised by his successor. Mr Trump has regularly put responsibility for acquiring protective supplies and arranging testing – and now distributing vaccines – on state governments stretched as they deal with the twin catastrophes of the pandemic and the economic collapse.

At times that approach has set states at odds, vying for items as essential as masks for hospital workers.

Mr Biden has vowed a far more robust and unified federal response that would utilise the heft of the US government to prevent state competition. The president-elect said he would find ways to speed up the production of vaccines and their distribution so that one million people can be vaccinated each day, which he said would be five to six times the current rate.

“I have directed my team to prepare a much more aggressive effort, with more federal involvement and leadership to get things back on track,” Mr Biden said. “We’ll find ways to boost the pace of vaccinations… This will take more time than anyone would like and more time than the promises from the Trump administration have suggested.”

The president-elect made clear that the deadly fallout of Mr Trump’s missteps will continue for several weeks, if not months, into his administration, as those who are exposed to the virus this month will appear in new cases and deaths weeks from now.

Mr Biden said he expects “soaring case counts in January and soaring death tolls in February” and that there will likely be little improvement until “well into March”. “The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation – maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” Mr Biden said. “I know it’s hard to hear, but it’s the truth.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the nation was suffering a surge of cases “that has just gotten out of control in many respects”.

About 200,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported daily in recent weeks.