Biden accuses Trump of abusing power in row over his son

Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of abusing his power, as the row over business dealings in Ukraine by the former vice-president's son escalated.

Mr Biden sought to turn the tables on Mr Trump and prevent the controversy derailing his bid to be the Democrats' nominee for president.

The row centres on his son Hunter's involvement with Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas firm being investigated by Viktor Shokin, the country's prosecutor general.

Mr Trump and his supporters allege that, as vice-president, Mr Biden put pressure on Ukraine to sack Mr Shokin to stymie the investigation, an accusation Mr Biden denies. Mr Shokin's successor has said there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden.

"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Mr Biden said.

In turn, he accused Mr Trump of putting pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky, the new Ukrainian president, to reopen the investigation.

"This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power," Mr Biden said.

Mr Trump remained defiant, insisting his conversation with Mr Zelensky was "perfectly fine and routine" and describing Mr Biden's claims as "ridiculous" and a "Ukraine witch-hunt".

Mr Trump insisted he spoke to Ukraine's new president about his summer election and the fact that "we don't want our people, like vice-president Biden and his son" contributing to corruption already happening in the Eastern European nation.

The president appeared to stop just short of acknowledging he discussed Mr Biden and son Hunter with Mr Zelensky, during a July 25 phone conversation that is now the basis of a whistleblower complaint against the Ukrainian president.

Mr Trump said he would "look into" releasing a transcript of the conversation.

