Beijing gives stern warning to Nancy Pelosi over possibility of a visit to Taiwan

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters in Washington before leaving on her Pacific trip. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Beijing has raised the stakes over Nancy Pelosi’s proposed trip to Taiwan, with a Chinese air force spokesman warning it would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The thinly veiled threat came as Ms Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives and one of the most senior Democrats in Washington, refused to confirm her itinerary in a statement issued after her six-strong Congressional delegation made its first stop in Hawaii.

It came after Hu Xijin, an influential Chinese commentator, on Friday warned that the air force was ready to “forcibly dispel” Ms Pelosi’s plane and any accompanying US fighter jets – and if necessary shoot them down.

Yesterday, Ms Pelosi, who is leading a delegation on a tour of western Pacific US allies, issued a carefully worded statement, in which she said her party would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

But she refused to rule out stopping in Taiwan, a self-governing island of 23 million people over which Beijing claims sovereignty.

Should she press ahead with the trip, as predicted by The Washington Post on Friday, she would be the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Joe Biden has voiced concern about the trip, saying that the US military did not think “it was a good idea right now”.

It is understood the US president was left in little doubt about the sensitivity of Taiwan during his two-and-a-half-hour call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday.

Everything she touches, turns to Chaos, Disruption, and ‘Crap’

There have been reports that his administration had been working behind the scenes to dissuade Ms Pelosi from a stop in Taiwan.

On Friday, Donald Trump, Mr Biden’s Republican predecessor, weighed in on his social media platform, Truth Social. “The China mess is the last thing she should be involved in – She will only make it worse,” he wrote. “Everything she touches, turns to Chaos, Disruption, and ‘Crap’.”

However, Ms Pelosi has backing from some Republicans including Steve Chabot, the chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, who urged the US to show solidarity with Taiwan and not “cower” to Beijing.

The row over the Pelosi trip comes against a backdrop of growing tension between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan.

William Burns, the director of the CIA, said last month he believed a Chinese attempt to capture the island by force was only a matter of time.

High-profile sabre-rattling is expected, possibly a military show of force, if she goes ahead with the trip and meets Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president.

In 2020, 19 Chinese air force jets crossed the sensitive mid-line of the Taiwan Strait when then-US health chief Alex Azar visited the island. A more aggressive escalation could involve the Chinese firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait.

This would be “my prediction for a worst-case scenario”, said a former US security official.

Beijing was likely to be wary of doing anything that would invite the US to step up its response as well, he said.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides say they are one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Washington’s “One China policy” says it takes no position on the status of the two sides but wants their dispute resolved peacefully. Beijing promotes an alternative “One China principle” that says they are one country and the Communist Party is its leader.

The ruling party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, has flown growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers around Taiwan to intimidate the island.

