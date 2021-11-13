Bannon charged for ignoring riot probe’s subpoena

Stephen Bannon, a longtime adviser to former US president Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by a House of Representatives committee investigating the Janunary 6 attack on the Capitol, the Justice Department said last night.

Mr Bannon has refused to comply with the subpoena seeking documents and his testimony, citing Mr Trump’s insistence – already rejected by one judge – that he has a legal right under a legal principle known as executive privilege to keep those communications confidential.

Mr Bannon (67) was charged with one count of contempt of Congress involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, the Justice Department said.

Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanour punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Mr Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

Mr Bannon served as chief strategist for Mr Trump in the White House after playing a senior role in his 2016 election campaign. Mr Bannon remained an adviser to Mr Trump even after he departed his White House job in what was described at the time as a mutual agreement.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted 229 to 202 on October 21 to hold Mr Bannon in contempt of Congress, with nine Republicans joining Democrats to recommend charges against him.

Most of Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress opposed creating either an independent commission or a select committee to investigate the events surrounding January 6.

On that day, a mob of Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol in a failed bid to prevent formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over the businessman-turned-politician.

Before the riot, Mr Trump had given a speech to his supporters, repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread election fraud and urging them to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to “stop the steal”.

The January 6 Select Committee has said that Mr Bannon made public statements suggesting he knew ahead of time about “extreme events” that would take place on January 6. Mr Bannon said on a January 5 podcast that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow”.

Mr Trump said he considered it “common sense” for his supporters to chant “Hang Mike Pence” during the January 6 insurrection but that he never feared for his vice president’s safety.

Newly released audio of Mr Trump’s comments to ABC News’s Jonathan Karl were published yesterday by Axios news website in advance of a forthcoming book by Mr Karl.

In the exchange, then president Trump again took issue with Mr Pence for not intervening to change the results as he presided over the count of presidential election electoral college votes by Congress.

The count was ultimately interrupted after rioters breached the Capitol and Mr Pence was whisked out of the House chamber amid threats on his life.

Asked by Mr Karl if he was worried for Mr Pence’s safety, Mr Trump said: “No, I thought he was well-protected. I had heard that he was in good shape. I had heard he was in very good shape.”

After Mr Karl pointed out that protesters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” Mr Trump seemed to defend the chant as he repeated his baseless claims that the election result was fraudulent.

“Because it’s common sense, Jon,” Mr Trump said. “It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you – if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? – how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that?”