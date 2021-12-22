Back on the podium: Trump plans to mark deadly US Capitol riots anniversary with news conference

Donald Trump said he will hold a news conference on January 6, one year after the deadly riots at the Capitol that the Republican former president has been accused of instigating .

Mr Trump said he will discuss the events of that day, when rioters marched to the Capitol after hearing him speak at the White House.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol by Mr Trump’s supporters.

The news conference will be at Mr Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he said, repeating his false claims about the validity of the November 2020 election that was won solidly by Democrat Joe Biden.

Separately, Mr Trump found himself getting booed by his own supporters after he told them he had received a coronavirus vaccine booster.

He was in Dallas with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly for the final stop of their two-man live interview show, The History Tour, when Mr Trump started taking credit for his administration developing vaccines that have “saved tens of millions of lives worldwide”.

He told the crowd to be proud of the coronavirus vaccines and said that bad-mouthing their effectiveness is “playing right into their hands”, an apparent reference to their shared political enemies. At one point, Mr O’Reilly stepped in and said: “Both the president and I are vaxxed. Turning to Mr Trump, he asked: “Did you get the booster?”

“Yes,” Mr Trump replied.

“I got it too,” Mr O’Reilly said.

Then some in the crowd booed them.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Mr Trump scolded, waving his hand dismissively.

It was an unusual moment for the man who remains popular in the Republican Party.

According to a Pew Research Centre poll conducted in September, two-thirds of Republicans want him to remain a major force in American politics for years to come and 44pc want him to run for president in 2024.

That popularity, however, has not made him immune to occasional jeers from even the most die-hard supporters. In August, a crowd booed him at one of his hallmark rallies in Alabama. Again, the subject was vaccines.

Mr O’Reilly told NewsNation Now’s Dan Abrams that Mr Trump’s Sunday exchange with the crowd was good for the former president.

“People see another side of you,” Mr O’Reilly said he told Mr Trump in a phone call. “Not a political side. You told the truth – you believe in the vax.”

Federal research has found Mr Trump’s views played a significant role in spreading misinformation and instigating the response to vaccines he was fighting at Sunday’s event. While in office, he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus early in the pandemic, saying it would just “go away,” even as infections and deaths soared.

He flouted his own administration’s protocols by holding rallies and packing the White House with unmasked guests.

He and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in private before leaving office, while other top officials – including his own vice-president – made a show of doing so publicly. In September, Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster shot and, in August, suggested they were a “moneymaking operation”.

But he has also periodically voiced support for vaccines, while also making it clear he rejects mandates requiring people to get them.

Mr Trump was hospitalised with the coronavirus in October last year. At least two people briefed on his medical condition told The Washington Post earlier this year that he was gravely ill and they were scared he would not make it out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Those close to Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the time, said he feared the president would die. (©Washington Post)

