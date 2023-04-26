Award-winning actor, singer and devoted activist Harry Belafonte dies aged 96

Harry Belafonte (pictured) was once described by Bob Dylan as a person who ‘radiates greatness’. Photo: Phil McCarten/Reuters — © REUTERS

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died yesterday of congestive heart failure at his New York home. His wife Pamela was by his side.

With good looks and a silky-husky voice, Belafonte was one of the first black performers to gain a wide following on film and to sell a million records as a singer. Many still know him for his signature hit Banana Boat Song (Day-O).

But he forged a greater legacy once he scaled back his performing career in the 1960s and lived out his hero Paul Robeson’s decree that artists are “gatekeepers of truth”.

Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96

Belafonte stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist.

​ He worked with his friend and generational peer, Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and entertainers, and helping him financially.

He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger black celebrities, criticising Jay-Z and Beyoncé for failing to meet their “social responsibilities”, and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others.

In Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, he was fittingly cast as an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country’s past.

Belafonte’s friend, civil rights leader Andrew Young, would note that he was the rare person to grow more radical with age.

He had been a major artist since the 1950s. He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in Almanac.

The 1957 movie Island in the Sun was banned in southern US cities, where theatre owners were threatened by the KKK because of the film’s interracial romance between Belafonte and Joan Fontaine.

Admirers of Belafonte included a young Bob Dylan.

“Harry was that rare type that radiates greatness, and you hope that some of it rubs off on you,” Dylan later wrote.

When King was assassinated, in 1968, Belafonte helped pick out the suit he was buried in, sat next to his widow, Coretta, at the funeral, and continued to support his family.

“Much of my political outlook was already in place when I encountered Dr King,” Belafonte later wrote. “I came to him with expectations and he affirmed them.”