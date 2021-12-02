Author says sorry to man she wrongly accused of rape in 1981

Author Alice Sebold said she deeply regretted that Anthony Broadwater (61) had been “robbed” of the life he could have led

Alice Sebold, author of the best-selling novel The Lovely Bones, has publicly apologised to a man who spent 16 years in prison after she wrongly accused him of raping her.

The author said she was “truly sorry” and deeply regretted that Anthony Broadwater (61) had been “robbed” of the life he could have led.

She spoke out yesterday, a week after Mr Broadwater’s conviction was overturned after a re-examination of the case found serious flaws in his arrest and trial.

He was exonerated after a producer working on a Netflix adaptation of Sebold’s 1999 memoir Lucky became sceptical about his guilt.

Lucky sees Sebold recount how she was raped and beaten in 1981 at the age of 18. She writes of how she saw a black man in the street five months later who she believed to be her attacker.

After Mr Broadwater was arrested, she failed to pick him out in a line-up but identified him as her rapist on the witness stand. Microscopic hairs tied him to the crime, but such analysis has since been discredited. Sebold said America’s “flawed legal system” was to blame for the conviction.

Mr Broadwater had always maintained his innocence.

Lucky sold over one million copies. Publisher Simon & Schuster said it had ceased distribution of Lucky and was working with Sebold to consider how it might be revised.

Sebold said: “I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through. I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will. I will forever be sorry for what was done to him.

“As a traumatised 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice – not to perpetuate injustice. And certainly not to forever, and irreparably, alter a young man’s life by the very crime that had altered mine.”

Addressing Mr Broadwater she added: “I hope most of all that you and your family will be granted the time and privacy to heal.”

Explaining the delay in apologising she said: “It has taken me these past eight days to comprehend how this could have happened. I will continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.”



Mr Broadwater said he was “relieved that she had apologised”. “It must have taken a lot of courage for her to do that.”

