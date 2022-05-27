Author of How To Murder Your Husband found guilty of murdering her husband

An American romance author who wrote a story called How To Murder Your Husband has been found guilty of killing her spouse for a $1.4m (€1.3m) insurance payout.

It took a jury eight hours to convict Nancy Crampton-Brophy (71) of murdering Daniel Brophy, her husband of 25 years, on June 2, 2018.

Crampton-Brophy denied the charge at her trial in Portland, Oregon.

According to prosecutors, the author of the Wrong Never Felt So Right series of novels, including The Wrong Husband and The Wrong Lover, had been in financial difficulties when she shot her chef husband twice shortly after he arrived for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

She was arrested months later after security video footage captured her car near the crime scene.

Crampton-Brophy insisted her presence was due to her scouting a location for literary inspiration. She said the gun, which police alleged was the murder weapon, had also been bought for research.

According to the prosecution, Crampton-Brophy stood to make $1.4m from her husband’s life insurance policies.

“It’s not just about the money,” prosecutor Shawn Overstreet told the court.

“It’s about the lifestyle Nancy desired that Dan could not give her.”

Shortly before Mr Brophy’s death, she had written an essay How to Murder Your Husband for a writing workshop.

The essay, which discussed methods of getting rid of an unwanted spouse, warned that guns were “loud, messy [and] require some skill”.

However, the essay was excluded from evidence by the judge.

Defence attorney Kristen Winemiller insisted Crampton-Brophy loved her 63-year-old husband.

“You can see that in her eyes every time she talked about him,” she told the jury.

“Her eyes lit up, they absolutely twinkled.”

When she gave evidence Crampton-Brophy denied she was in financial difficulties.

“I do better with Dan alive financially than I do with Dan dead,” she said.

“Where is the motivation, I would ask you?

“An editor would laugh and say, ‘I think you need to work harder on this story, you have a big hole in it’.”

Lawyers acting for Crampton-Murphy, who faces a life sentence for second-degree murder,

said she will appeal against her conviction.

