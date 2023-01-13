| 6.5°C Dublin

At least seven dead as severe winds and tornadoes hammer US

An SUV is overturned near 1349 County Road 43 in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Prattville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Expand
Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Expand
A vehicle is upended and debris is strewn about follow a tornado near Meadowview elementary school Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Expand
Scott Wayman, center, examines his former rental home at 1349 County Road 43 in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Prattville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Expand
Workers remove debris from railroad tracks after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Expand
Trees uprooted by a tornado that went through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, lie on the ground at Selma Country Club. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Expand

Kim Chandler and Jeff Martin

A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes has cut a path across the US south, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic Selma.

Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage and a search for additional victims would come on Friday, when conditions were expected to clear.

