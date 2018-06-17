At least one person is dead and more than 20 people are injured following a shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey.

At least one person is dead and more than 20 people are injured following a shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey.

At least one dead and more than 20 injured in shooting at New Jersey arts event

Gunfire broke out shortly before 3am (local time) on Sunday during the 24-hour Art All Night event in New Jersey's capital city of Trenton.

It is understood that the suspect is dead and an investigation is underway to find out if others were involved. Many of the 22 understood to be injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning.

Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition. Onofri said that two suspects opened fire around 2:45am local time during the festival.

One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody. It absolutely could have been worse," Mr Onofri said. "Given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired."

One of the victims Irving Higginbotham told 6ABC-TV that he had been shot four times. "Everybody was having a nice time. The next thing you know, there were gun shots, got shot in the leg, fell on the ground and that was it," he said. Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC-TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds.

He said people started running down the street.

"I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away," Mr Nicolo said More to follow...

Online Editors