At least one dead and dozens injured following shooting at New Jersey arts event
At least one person is dead and 20 people are injured following a shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey.
Gunfire broke out shortly before 3am (local time) on Sunday during the 24-hour Art All Night event in New Jersey's capital city of Trenton.
It is understood that the suspect is dead and an investigation is underway to find out if others were involved.
The dozens of people that were injured are believed to be in critical condition.
The annual festival kicked off at 3pm on Saturday June 16 and took place in the Historic Roebling Wire Works building.
More to follow...
Online Editors