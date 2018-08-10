Police in Canada say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Police in Canada say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

At least four people killed in shooting in Canada - police say

Multiple casualties have been reported and the incident is ongoing, police say.

"At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. This incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road." Fredericton Police tweeted.

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Residents who live in the area have been advised to stay inside their homes with the doors locked.

CTV News Atlantic reporter Nick Moore posted footage of the scene on Twitter. The short video clip shows emergency vehicles outside a house.

BREAKING: From Fredericton Police: “Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.” @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CS0zdbcKxJ — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 10, 2018

Police said on Twitter that the "incident is ongoing".

They were also asking people on Facebook not to use social media to report on police locations.

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he woke up in his apartment on Brookside Drive at around 7am local time to the sound of three gunshots 10 metres from his bed.

Mr MacCoubrey said more than 15 other gunshots were subsequently fired between that time and around 8.30am.

He says his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

Mr MacCoubrey said police have been searching the complex and he has been sitting on the floor of his home away from windows.

In 2014, another mass shooting in New Brunswick led to the deaths of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers and the wounding of two more in Moncton. At the time, the incident was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than they are in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. But a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.

Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 before turning his gun on himself.

On Thursday, Ontario pledged more money for police and to keep suspects behind bars while they await trial on gun crimes charges, as the Canadian province grapples with rising shootings involving domestically obtained weapons.

More to follow...

Additional reporting Reuters

Press Association