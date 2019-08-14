Several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the US city, authorities have said.

At least five police officers shot in Philadelphia

Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Nicetown section of the Pennsylvania city but offered no other information.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Centre Campus.

A university spokesperson advised: "Shots continue to be fired. Stay indoors away from windows."

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car.

Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

