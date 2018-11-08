Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a bar in southern California, authorities said.

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a bar in southern California, authorities said.

'At least 30 shots fired' and multiple people injured in attack at California bar

Police told the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The authorities were alerted to the incident at around 11.20pm local time.

It has been confirmed that the gunman behind the shooting has died.

Captain Garo Kuredijian, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, earlier said at least six people, including one officer, have been injured.

He told reporters: "When our deputies arrive on the scene they attempted to neutralise that threat, I can't tell you if it was neutralised or not.

"I can tell you there are at least six victims inside, including a deputy who was injured.

"I don't know the status of those six people or if one of those six is the shooter, it's still very fluid.

"I do hope to give updates about the six and the status of the shooter."

Witnesses said a man fired several shots from a handgun before throwing smoke bombs into the crowded bar.

Police and emergency crews flooded the scene.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

More to follow...

Press Association