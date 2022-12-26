| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

latest At least 30 dead as ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ blizzard grips US

The fountain is frozen at Jacob Schoen &amp; Son Funeral Home in New Orleans. AP Expand

Close

The fountain is frozen at Jacob Schoen &amp; Son Funeral Home in New Orleans. AP

The fountain is frozen at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans. AP

The fountain is frozen at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans. AP

Gabriella Borter and Ahmed Aboulenein

A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days.

At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a sprawling storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region on Friday.

Most Watched

Privacy