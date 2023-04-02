| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

At least 26 dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

Homes, businesses and schools were damaged as dozens of twisters touched down across a huge area Expand

Close

Homes, businesses and schools were damaged as dozens of twisters touched down across a huge area

Homes, businesses and schools were damaged as dozens of twisters touched down across a huge area

Homes, businesses and schools were damaged as dozens of twisters touched down across a huge area

Adrian Sainz and Andrew DeMillo

Storms that led to possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the US South and Midwest.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, ripped the roof off a packed concert venue in Illinois, and caused widespread damage throughout the region.

Most Watched

Privacy