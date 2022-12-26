| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

At least 25 killed in powerful blizzard that struck New York state over Christmas

Buffalo, New York, on Monday after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle Expand
A neighbourhood covered in snow, following a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Instagram/Jason Murawski Jr/via Reuters Expand

Close

Buffalo, New York, on Monday after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle

Buffalo, New York, on Monday after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle

A neighbourhood covered in snow, following a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Instagram/Jason Murawski Jr/via Reuters

A neighbourhood covered in snow, following a winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Instagram/Jason Murawski Jr/via Reuters

/

Buffalo, New York, on Monday after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle

Gabriella Borter

A powerful blizzard that paralyzed western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed at least 25 people.

It comes as road and utility crews struggled to dig out the snowed-in region around Buffalo.

Most Watched

Privacy