The past week has seen a record-breaking heatwave hit the Pacific north-west of US and Canada.

Daytime temperatures are climbing well over 40 degrees Celsius, and the toll of “sudden and unexpected” deaths during the heatwave is in excess of 700.

For Irish abroad in the US and Canada, the heat is a far cry from milder summer sun at home.

Caroline Lee is originally from Dublin, and moved to Seattle in 2012. She is currently a sales strategy lead with Microsoft and is also president of the non-profit group Irish Network Seattle.

Caroline says the peak of the heatwave in famously rainy Seattle felt more like “Las Vegas or Athens, Greece in peak summer sunshine”.

Weather experts say the number of heatwaves are only likely to rise in the Pacific north-west, a region normally known for cool, rainy weather, with a few hot, sunny days mixed in.

This week’s heatwave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure and worsened by climate change.

Working from home with over 40-degree heat during the day has been a challenge.

“I thankfully had a fan that I was able to use,” said Caroline.

Fans and air-conditioning units quickly sold out both in stores and online as people tried to beat the heat.

“I put a bowl of ice in front of the fan and it was able to blow cool air close to me. I also kept all the blinds in my apartment closed to try limit the heat build up. I was constantly putting my feet into a cold basin of water to keep my body temperature down.

“When the apartment was at its hottest, which was usually 4pm, I went to the underground carpark, got into my car and put the air-con on and was able to keep cool, but I couldn’t take any work calls while in the car. Many of my neighbors were using the cooler space of the underground car park to walk their dogs as it was too hot outside to bring them out,” she added.

The hottest days led to power cables blowing, main highways buckling, and businesses like restaurants having to close because they couldn’t keep their premises cool to a safe temperature.

Seattle’s Governor, Jay Inslee, removed Covid-19 capacity limits to any publicly owned facilities that could be used as cooling centres, such as public libraries and swimming pools.

Officials have set up these cooling centres, distributed water to the homeless, and taken other steps as the mercury climbed as high as 46C in Seattle.

Across the border in Vancouver, Canada, 23-year-old Megan Harty from Cork has found the heat to be a shock to the system.

“Every day kept getting gradually hotter until it peaked at around 40C which was very tough to get through,” she said.

“Further inland it reached a high of 46.9C in a town called Lytton, which has now devastatingly been completely burnt down due to a wildfire which swept through it. It’s very scary to be out in this heat and have the threat of wildfires starting because of how dry the grass and trees are here, it’s something we never would have to seriously worry about at home so it is a bit surreal,” she added.

Emergency responders in Canada are currently battling more than 150 wildfires in British Columbia.

More than 250 residents of Lytton, located about 150kms northeast of Vancouver, were forced to evacuate their small town on Wednesday to avoid the spreading fire. Two residents of the town have already been confirmed dead.

Megan moved to Vancouver in October with her boyfriend, and is currently working in construction for the summer.

“Unfortunately working from home isn’t an option. On the Monday, when the heatwave was at its worst, most trades were sent home by 10am (after starting at 7am) because already the heat was becoming unbearable, and the amount of water and shade breaks people had to take to prevent heat stroke meant that it wasn’t possible for a lot of work to be done. It felt dangerous being out in the heat,” she said.

Megan was lucky to get her hands on the “luxury” of two fans before they all sold out.

“We had them on 24/7 to keep cool which was a luxury in comparison to some of the people in higher up apartments with no balconies or air-con that had to try get creative to cool down. Many of the hotels were completely full from people booking rooms just to get some sleep with air-con,” she said.

She says it is “devastating” to hear about those who have died due to the heat.

The British Columbia Coroners Service have said between June 25 and July 1, 719 overall deaths were reported, three times the number that would be expected for the same period.

“I haven’t heard a lot about how the government helped, just that they are now under a lot of scrutiny for how they handled it. Apparently, there was not a lot of preparation done in the days leading up to the heatwave in which over 700 people died, which is devastating,” said Megan.

Global News reported that British Columbia’s emergency services centre – which allows paramedics to be redeployed to high-need areas – wasn’t activated until after the worst of the heatwave had passed.

“It’s heart-breaking to imagine what they went through,” said Megan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused to remember the dead during remarks in Ottawa on Wednesday and expressed concern over the fire threat.

"We've been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years," Mr Trudeau said. "So realistically, we know that this heatwave won't be the last."

