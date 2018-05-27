News North America

Sunday 27 May 2018

Astronaut Alan Bean - who was the fourth person to walk on the moon - dies aged 86

Astronaut Alan L. Bean holds a Special Environmental Sample Container filled with lunar soil collected during the Apollo 12 mission in this NASA handout photo provided November 19, 1969. NASA/Handout/File Photo via Reuters
Astronaut Alan L. Bean holds a Special Environmental Sample Container filled with lunar soil collected during the Apollo 12 mission in this NASA handout photo provided November 19, 1969. NASA/Handout/File Photo via Reuters
Retired Astronaut Alan Bean, 66, poses for a portrait in his spacesuit at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., in this undated photo. Bean, who was the fourth man to walk on the moon in 1969, left NASA in 1981 and made a successful transition from spaceman to a full-time professional artist. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died.

A statement released by Nasa and family members said Bean died on Saturday in Houston after a short illness. He was 86.

Bean was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, which made the second moon landing in 1969.

He then commanded the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in 1973.

Retired Astronaut Alan Bean, 66, poses for a portrait in his spacesuit at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., in this undated photo. Bean, who was the fourth man to walk on the moon in 1969, left NASA in 1981 and made a successful transition from spaceman to a full-time professional artist. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Retired Astronaut Alan Bean, 66, poses for a portrait in his spacesuit at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., in this undated photo. Bean, who was the fourth man to walk on the moon in 1969, left NASA in 1981 and made a successful transition from spaceman to a full-time professional artist. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

On that mission, he orbited the Earth for 59 days.

Bean spent a total of 69 days in space, including 31 hours on the moon.

His wife of 40 years, Leslie Bean, said in the statement he died peacefully surrounded by those who loved him.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News