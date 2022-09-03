| 15°C Dublin

Artemis 1: Nasa cancels rocket launch for a second time

Nasa's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, was due to launch later today from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Steve Nesius/Reuters Expand

Joey Roulette

For the second time in five days, Nasa has halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis programme.

The latest attempt to launch the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule was scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant being pumped into the vehicle's core-stage fuel tanks.

The rocket was due to launch at 7.17pm Irish time.

More to follow

