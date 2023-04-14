Arrest made of US Air National Guard member (21) over leak of highly classified Ukraine war documents

The leak may have started on a social media platform popular with online gamers

FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks of classified US documents. Photo: ABC via Reuters

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody yesterday by federal agents, attorney general Merrick Garland announced.

Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specialises in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted. Mr Garland identified the guardsman as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, and said he would be charged with the unauthorised removal of classified national defence information.

FBI agents converged at Mr Teixeira’s Massachusetts home yesterday. Heavily armed tactical agents took Mr Teixeira, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, into custody.

He was charged with unauthorised removal of classified national defence information, Mr Garland said.

The emergence of Mr Teixeira as the apparent primary suspect is bound to raise questions about how the highest-profile intelligence leak in years, one that continues to unfold with almost daily revelations of highly classified documents, could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.

The Biden administration has scrambled for days to contain the fallout from the leaked information, which has publicised potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters.

The National Guard said in a statement: “We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the leak of highly-classified documents.”

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said: “We have rules in place. Each of us signs a nondisclosure agreement. This is a criminal act, a wi lful violation of those.”

The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they were first reported last week.

A top Pentagon spokesman told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a “very serious risk to national security”.

It is possible the leak may have started on a site called Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games.

Discord has said it is co-operating with law enforcement.