Arkansas’s Hutchinson announces his bid for presidency

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Photo: Reuters Expand

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Photo: Reuters

Doina Chiacu

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced his 2024 US presidential candidacy yesterday with a proclamation that set him apart from other current or potential Republican candidates: former President Donald Trump should step aside from the race.

In an interview with ABC’s This Week, Hutchinson urged Mr Trump, who launched his candidacy in November, to drop out of the race after he was indicted after an investigation into hush money payments to a porn star.

