Arkansas politicians vote for monument marking number of abortions performed before Roe v Wade struck down

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Photo: Reuters

Close

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Photo: Reuters

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Photo: Reuters

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Photo: Reuters

Andrew DeMillo

A monument marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down would be built near the state Capitol under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.

The majority-Republican House approved by a 60-19 vote a proposal allowing the creation of a “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill, which the Senate approved earlier this month, requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument.

