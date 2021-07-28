Antony Blinken in India to strengthen ‘Indo-Pacific engagement’

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in India yesterday to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, seen as a counter to China.

New Delhi’s recent human rights record and other issues will also be discussed.

Mr Blinken’s visit includes meetings with prime minister Narendra Modi and senior officials today, and comes just days after deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, was in China for face-to-face talks.

Washington has long viewed India as a key partner in efforts to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The US and India are part of the Quad, – along with Japan and Australia – allies in the region helping deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

While the Biden administration has indicated it wants a more civil relationship with Beijing, its shown no sign of softening the Trump administration’s confrontational measures on trade, technology and human rights.

The rights record of India, the world’s biggest democracy, will also be on the agenda, according to comments last week from Dean Thompson, acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.

Opponents of Mr Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party have accused it of squashing dissent and introducing policies aimed at refashioning a multi-faith democracy into a Hindu nation that discriminates against Muslims and other minorities.

Mr Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the massive pandemic wave.

India routinely denies criticism of its human rights record and has rejected criticism by foreign governments and rights groups that say civil liberties have shrunk in the country.

Mr Thompson said Mr Blinken will also seek India’s support in stabilising Afghanistan after the US military withdrawal is completed at the end of August.

Mr Blinken is set to travel to Kuwait tomorrow.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs last week said Mr Blinken’s visit “is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership”.

Over the last few years, ties between the two countries have improved, particularly in terms of their shared interests regarding China.