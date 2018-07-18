-
American University on lockdown, reports of armed intruder nearby
Independent.ie
American University is on lockdown following reports of an armed intruder near its Washington campus, the school's police said in a series of posts on Twitter.
There were no immediate reports of shots fired or people injured
Reuters