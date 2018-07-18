News North America

Wednesday 18 July 2018

American University on lockdown, reports of armed intruder nearby

Makini Brice

American University is on lockdown following reports of an armed intruder near its Washington campus, the school's police said in a series of posts on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of shots fired or people injured

Reuters

