America says top EU diplomat was 'played' over Russian visit to source vaccine supplies

The EU's top diplomat has called for the bloc to turn to Russia to make up its shortfall in vaccine supplies, in a visit to Moscow that drew a sharp rebuke from the United States.

Josep Borrell was accused of "whitewashing" Vladimir Putin's regime despite it failing to free jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in a controversial visit that ended with the expulsion of three European diplomats.

Officials in the US believed Borrell got "played" by the Russians. They regarded his visit as unnecessary, and felt he should have coordinated better with Washington - especially with EU-US relations in need of repair and a united front against Moscow vital.

In the EU's latest blunder, the foreign affairs chief urged the independent European Medicines Authority to press ahead with the authorisation of the Sputnik jab so it could make up the shortfall in supplies to the bloc.

The gaffe came after Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, compared the UK to a "speedboat" in securing vaccines, while likening the EU, which negotiated supplies as a bloc, to a "tanker".

For the first time, she also publicly took personal responsibility for threatening to implement Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which would have imposed a hard border in Ireland.

Russia expelled three diplomats from EU members Germany, Poland and Sweden for observing protests calling for Navalny's release, which the EU has demanded, after Borrell held a joint press conference with Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister.

"I take the floor to just congratulate Russia for this success. It's good news for the whole of mankind because it means we are going to have more tools to face the pandemic," said Borrell.

Meanwhile, Navalny, who was jailed for two years and eight months on fraud charges, was back in court on separate charges of defaming a World War II veteran, which could see him jailed for an additional two years.

There are international moves to impose sanctions on Russia for the jailing of Navalny, after he narrowly survived a poisoning attempt last August, believed to be at the hands of Russian officials.

He was arrested on his return home from Germany after recovering.

US president Joe Biden said America will no longer be "rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions".

A former senior US official for Barack Obama, with links to Biden's state department, said: "The optics are not good to have the EU's high representative in Moscow as Navalny is in a glass cage.

"Borrell should not have gone to Moscow in the absence of securing some kind of substantial deliverable in advance. It does look like the Russians played Borrell."

Bob Seely, Tory vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on Russia, said: "I do think it's surprisingly uncomfortable for a very senior EU leader to be going to Moscow the week of one of its most high-profile show trials in the past 15 years.

"Yes, the EU has messed up its vaccine policy, but to eject your value system straight out of the window so quickly?"

MEP Sandra Kalniete, a former Latvian foreign minister and EU commissioner, said Borrell had "whitewashed Putin's regime".

The embarrassment was compounded when Lavrov accused the EU of being an "unreliable partner" for considering sanctions.

An EU diplomat said: "It was not a good performance by Mr Borrell. He was unprepared. Mr Lavrov played by his own rules and got everything he wanted."

Borrell said he had told Lavrov to free Navalny and investigate his poisoning.

Angela Merkel, German chancellor, said Berlin was prepared to continue sanctions and suggested it would retaliate for the expulsion of its diplomat.

