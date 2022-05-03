| 9°C Dublin

Amber Heard’s allegation of domestic abuse was ‘catastrophic’ for Johnny Depp’s career, says agent

Johnny Depp’s agent testified yesterday that his ex-wife’s 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was “catastrophic” to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23m (€21.9m) deal for a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.

Amber Heard’s lawyers pushed back aggressively against the agent’s assertion on cross-examination, suggesting that the article was inconsequential amid a stream of bad publicity for Depp brought on by his own bad behaviour.

