Johnny Depp was hallucinating and his sobriety had completely collapsed in the final months of his marriage, his ex-wife testified on Monday in the civil lawsuit between the two.

Heard was back on the stand as the trial resumed in a Virginia courtroom after a one-week hiatus.

Heard also revised earlier testimony about the timing of the first time she says she was physically assaulted by Depp. And she strongly denied an accusation from Depp that she left human faecal matter in the couple's bed after a fight.

Heard said it was the couple's teacup Yorkshire terrier Boo that messed the bed and that it had a history of bowel problems ever since it had accidentally ingested Depp's marijuana.

“Absolutely not,” she said about the alleged prank. “I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood.

"My life was falling apart.

"I was at a crossroads in my life. I'd just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband, with whom I was desperately in love and who I needed to leave.

"It was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

The allegation is one of several that has Depp's online fans have particularly latched onto in their social media critiques of Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Monday is Heard's third day on the witness stand in the trial, which is now beginning its fifth week. Her testimony Monday has focused primarily on the final months of the couple's marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

“He was talking to people who weren't in the room. It was terrifying,” she said. “It was unclear to me whether he was even mad at me or he was convinced that the guy he said he saw me with was in the room.”

Jurors saw a video of Depp slamming cabinets in a kitchen and pouring himself an oversized glass of wine with Heard trying to ascertain why Depp was mad.

At the beginning of her testimony on Monday, she corrected herself about the timing of the first time she said Depp slapped her, which revolved around her questioning him about one of his tattoos. Heard initially said that happened in 2013, but she said Monday that it actually happened in 2012. She said her confusion resulted from the fact that she wanted to believe in her mind that the abuse hadn't begun so early in their relationship.

“I had kind of allowed myself to forget that the beginning was violent and chaotic as well,” she said.

Heard has told jurors she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp, which lasted from 2015-16. Depp has already testified and denied he ever hit Heard.

The details of their relationship are relevant to the lawsuit because one of her defences is that she was indeed abused by Depp.

Ms Heard also on Monday alleged that Depp physically attacked her over a sex scene in the movie London Fields.

She described August 2015 as “a very difficult time” in her and Mr Depp’s marriage. “Johnny’s use continued – well, started again is a better way to describe it. And lo and behold, so did our disagreements,” Ms Heard told the court.

She said she had received an offer for an acting job, “which was already a problem, or problematic”.

“I was considering working on a TV series that had James Franco in it,” she said. “... There was a possibility it would require brief nudity, which I knew I would have to negotiate down, but obviously that was a problem for Johnny. He didn’t want me to do that, didn’t want me to work. And frankly, I needed to.”

Ms Heard has previously alleged that Mr Depp was opposed to her filming sex scenes and wearing revealing outfits.

“There was another film I had coming out that I had previous shot, called London Fields,” she added on Monday. “It was a source of a lot of fighting between us because of the sexuality in the role. It was a constant negotiation between myself and the filmmakers.”

Mr Depp, she said, became “unhappy” with some of what he had heard about the movie.

“He was unhappy with me having done a sex scene in it that he claimed I didn’t tell him about,” she said. “I did not actually film the scene he was speaking of. He demanded that we watch a screener of it, which is like a version of the film before it’s released. We got one sent to where we were at the time, Johnny’s chateau in France.”

Ms Heard said the film contained a sex scene with someone who “looked like [her]”.

“They had used a body double,” she told the court. “Unbeknownst to me, without my permission, they used a body double to do a sex scene. So I have an incredibly jealous man who already is upset with me for breaking the rule that I had a sex scene, on top of that I’m telling him, ‘It wasn’t me, I didn’t shoot that scene.’”

According to Ms Heard’s testimony, Mr Depp became “upset” and “irate”, and called her “a liar, a whore, among other things.”

“That, combined with the fact that I had even entertained doing this job that involved James Franco, was a pressure cooker,” Ms Heard said.

“I called it a week of hell later. Johnny at one point slapped me in the face in our bedroom in the chateau that we were staying in. At another moment he punched me across the jaw. At one point he either pushed or threw, it’s hard to describe to you which of those two it is because I can’t tell you, I went flying into this old church furniture. I later thought I had a concussion. It was the first time I thought I had sustained a concussion.”

Ms Heard has previously testified that Mr Depp allegedly “hated” Mr Franco and once subjected her to a violent grilling about a different sex scene involving Mr Franco.

London Fields was the subject of a legal battle in 2016, when Ms Heard was sued for alleged breach of contract and intentional interference. Ms Heard filed a counter-suit which included the allegation that a body double was used to film sexual footage. The dispute was settled in 2018, IndieWire reported at the time, and London Fields was released that same year.

While testifying on Monday, Ms Heard also said she had found a folder on Mr Depp’s computer titled “NO FUN FOR JD”, which contained “a collection of pictures of me from various red carpets starting on the press tours that I had been on” – more specifically pictures of “what he thought was inappropriate clothing, side boob, cleavage.”

Ms Heard also described the moment she met Elon Musk at the 2016 Met Gala after her then-husband Johnny Depp “stood me up” on the red carpet.

The Aquaman actor told the court that she and Mr Depp had been planning to go to the Met Gala together as guests of Ralph Lauren.

However the event came not long after her 30th birthday where she said she was “attacked” by her husband.

She claimed that she didn’t have a phone at the time because Mr Depp had thrown it out of the window and so she was unable to find out if he would still be joining her at the event.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on or when he would show up or if he would show up,” she said.

“I had no way of knowing,” she added.

Ms Heard told the court that she walked the red carpet by herself and “sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny” after he “effectively stood me up on the carpet”.

It was while she was walking the red carpet alone that she said she met Mr Musk, whom she described as “a gentleman”.

Ms Heard and Mr Musk are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.