Amber Heard ‘heartbroken’ as Depp awarded $10m following libel lawsuit

A jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10m last night in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax, that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2m in damages.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. Throughout the trial, fans – overwhelmingly on Depp’s side – lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.

Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared.

Heard, who was stoic in the courtroom as the verdict was read, said that she was heartbroken.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated.

"It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,’’ she said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Depp, who was not in court for the verdict, said “the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Depp had sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The jury found in Depp’s favour on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.

In evaluating Heard’s counterclaims, jurors considered three statements by a lawyer for Depp who called her allegations a hoax.

They found she was defamed by one of them, in which the lawyer claimed that she and friends “spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight,” and called police.

The jury found Depp should receive $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, but the judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp was awarded $10.35m.

While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed.

Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia – where Depp was shooting a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel – in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.

Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser – though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologising to Heard for his behaviour, as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.

In some ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp filed in the UK against a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater”.

The judge in that case ruled in the newspaper’s favour after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.

The case captivated millions through its gavel-to-gavel television coverage and impassioned followers on social media – who dissected everything, from the actors’ mannerisms to the possible symbolism of what they were wearing.

Both performers emerge from the trial with reputations in tatters with unclear prospects for their careers.

Eric Rose, a crisis management and communications expert in Los Angeles, called the trial a “classic murder-suicide.”

Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, had until recent years been a bankable star. His turn as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film helped turn it into a global franchise – but he’s lost that role.

He was also replaced as the title character in the third Fantastic Beasts spin-off film, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Despite testimony at the trial that he could be violent, abusive and out of control, Depp received a standing ovation Tuesday night in London after performing for about 40 minutes with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming Aquaman sequel due out next year.

Depp’s lawyers fought to keep the case in Virginia, in part because state law provided some legal advantages compared with California, where the two reside.

A judge ruled that Virginia was an acceptable forum for the case because the Washington Post’s printing presses and online servers are in the county.