Amber Heard’s defence case continues in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counter claim for $100m.

Testimony has been given by several of Heard’s former friends as well as her sister, acting coach, and makeup artist. They all testified either seeing her injuries or alleged altercations with Depp.

On Thursday, Depp’s longtime friend spoke of a jealous streak in the actor, while his former agent said he romanticised drugs and constantly showed up late to sets impacting his career.

The actor’s ex-business manager described his increasingly dire financial situation and “erratic behaviour” relating to drugs and alcohol. Actor and Depp-ex Ellen Barkin recalled him drinking all the time and once throwing a wine bottle across a room during an argument.

Testimony resumes on Monday.