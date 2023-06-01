Amazon staff spied on women in bedrooms and bathrooms through Ring cameras, US officials say
Andrew GriffinUK Independent
An employee used Amazon’s Ring cameras to spy on female users in their bedrooms and bathrooms, according to US officials.
Latest North America
Amazon staff spied on women in bedrooms and bathrooms through Ring cameras, US officials say
Mystery solved: Investigators finally identify body of woman found in suitcase 53 years ago
BREAKING | That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape, faces 30 years to life
US court to hear challenge to Prince Harry’s American visa after drug confession
‘I’m safer in Russia’ – woman who accused Joe Biden of sex assault asks Putin for Russian citizenship
Special counsel probes Trump’s firing of cyber security official
Bear eats 60 cupcakes after wandering into a Bakery
Third man charged over murder of Run DMC star Jam Master Jay
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves newborn behind to start 11-year prison sentence
DeSantis in vow to voters: ‘I will finish off the woke left if I’m elected president’
Top Stories
Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates
Full moon on Saturday is expected to make the coastline ‘more precarious’ and rip currents will be stronger
Chrissie Russell: I’m not a fan of my kid’s Sports Day – and I’m not sure my eight-year-old is either
Watch: Referee Anthony Taylor ‘harassed and abused’ by Roma fans at airport after Europa League final criticism
Latest NewsMore
Phillip Schofield: Key points from his interview after leaving This Morning
Man arrested after Bournemouth beach incident released under investigation
Hugh Callaghan, one of the Birmingham Six, has died at the age of 93
Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair
Julian Clary and Sue Perkins among line-up taking on Taskmaster challenges
Watch: Referee Anthony Taylor ‘harassed and abused’ by Roma fans at airport after Europa League final criticism
Phillip Schofield at centre of This Morning affair furore: a timeline of events
League of Ireland Preview
Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates
On This Day in History - 2nd June