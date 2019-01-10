Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years MacKenzie do not have a pre-nuptial agreement, it has been reported as the billionaire announced their divorce.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife 'do not have a pre-nuptial agreement' - report

Bezos made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, saying that the pair will remain “cherished friends”.

Today, TMZ report that the couple did not have a pre-nuptial agreement and a significant chunk of Bezo's fortune could be on the line.

According to the publication, this means the assets will be divided by the couple, but not necessarily in a 50-50 split.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

The distribution needs to be "fair and equitable," as defined by the law, a family law attorney told TMZ.

"It's not necessarily a 50-50 split, that's not what's mandated by the statute or the case law," Molly Kenny said.

Bezos wrote yesterday; "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives."

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Last year, the couple launched the Bezos Day One Fund, offering a two billion dollar fund to help homeless families and build pre-schools in low-income neighbourhoods.

Mr Bezos is the founder and chief executive of Amazon, which recently took Microsoft’s spot as the most valuable US firm.

Press Association